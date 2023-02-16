Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: DoorDash, Applied Materials, DraftKings and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

DoorDash — The online food delivery platform's shares jumped 7% after it reported a revenue beat and upbeat guidance. The company's fourth-quarter revenue came in at $1.82 billion, topping the $1.77 billion estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Reported losses, however, were greater than analysts' projections, coming in at a per-share loss of $1.65 versus analysts' estimates of 68 cents.

Texas Roadhouse — The restaurant chain's shares dropped about 5%, coming down from a 52-week high during Thursday's trading session. Texas Roadhouse's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell below expectations. The restaurant posted 89 cents earnings per share versus the $1.03 estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.01 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.02 billion. The company blamed commodity inflation and higher wages for the shortfall.

DraftKings — The sports betting company's shares gained 6% after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded analysts' estimates. DraftKings posted a per-share loss of 53 cents and revenue of $855 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated a loss of 53 cents per share and $800 million in revenue.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor company's stock added about 2% after Applied Materials posted its latest results. The company earned $2.03 per share, excluding items, in the first fiscal quarter, topping a consensus estimate of $1.93 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was $6.74 billion in the same quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $6.69 billion. Meanwhile, the company lowered its guidance for the second fiscal quarter, citing ongoing supply chain challenges.

Moderna — Shares for the biotech company fell 6.7% after its influenza vaccine candidate posted mixed results in clinical trials.