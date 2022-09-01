Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Broadcom and More

By Carmen Reinicke, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Lululemon — Shares of activewear brand Lululemon jumped 9.4% after the company reported quarterly earnings after the bell Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 versus expectations of $1.87, according to Refinitiv. It also brought in $1.87 billion in revenue versus an anticipated $1.77 billion.

PagerDuty — PagerDuty shares climbed 6.3% after the company's quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates. The company reported a $0.04 loss per share compared to estimates of a $0.08 loss. Revenue was $90.3 million versus an anticipated $88.1 million per Refinitiv.

Broadcom – Shares of Broadcom jumped 2.1% after the company posted a beat on the top and bottom lines. The company reported an adjusted earnings per share of $9.73 versus Wall Street estimates of $9.56. In addition, revenue was $8.46 billion versus the $8.37 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv.

