Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
stock markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Micron, Lululemon, RH and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Micron Shares of the chip maker advanced more than 4% after hours, after the company reported financial results for its most recent quarter. Micron beat Wall Street estimates on both quarterly earnings and revenue. It also gave positive revenue and adjusted earnings guidance for its third quarter.

Lululemon The athleisure apparel maker's share jumped about 7% following the company's quarterly earnings report. Lululemon reported earnings that were about 9 cents higher than analysts estimated, although it reported a revenue miss. It also announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

RH — The home furnishings retailer saw shares decline by more than 5% following its quarterly results. While RH reported an earnings beat for the most recent quarter, it also reported revenue of $901.5 million, compared to estimates of $931.8 million. The company also announced a 3-for-1 stock split that will take place in the spring.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chewy — The pet supply company tumbled after hours after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss of 15 cents per share, versus the estimate of 8 cents, and a revenue miss. It also issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

stock marketsU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Marketsstocksfinance
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us