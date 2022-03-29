Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Micron, Lululemon, RH and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Micron — Shares of the chip maker advanced more than 4% after hours, after the company reported financial results for its most recent quarter. Micron beat Wall Street estimates on both quarterly earnings and revenue. It also gave positive revenue and adjusted earnings guidance for its third quarter.

Lululemon — The athleisure apparel maker's share jumped about 7% following the company's quarterly earnings report. Lululemon reported earnings that were about 9 cents higher than analysts estimated, although it reported a revenue miss. It also announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

RH — The home furnishings retailer saw shares decline by more than 5% following its quarterly results. While RH reported an earnings beat for the most recent quarter, it also reported revenue of $901.5 million, compared to estimates of $931.8 million. The company also announced a 3-for-1 stock split that will take place in the spring.

Chewy — The pet supply company tumbled after hours after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss of 15 cents per share, versus the estimate of 8 cents, and a revenue miss. It also issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year.