Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Snap, Peloton, Ford & More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing company were up 8.1% on the back of quarterly earnings that were higher than analysts expected as the effects of the pandemic kept people at home engaging with the app. Pinterest earned 43 cents per share on revenue of $706 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to earn 32 cents per share on revenue of $646 million.

Ford — The automaker saw its shares briefly jump more than 3% after announcing a $29 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025. Ford also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Its adjusted earnings per share came in at 34 cents, versus an expected loss of 7 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Snap — Snap fell 10.1% in after-hours trading after the social media company said it expects to lose money in the first quarter. Snap expects adjusted EBITDA losses to range between $50 million and $70 million. Analysts expected a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also noted it suffered two weeks of advertising interruption during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Peloton — Shares of the at-home fitness equipment maker slid more than 6% after the company warned it still faces hurdles in the near term in getting items to its customers quickly amid a demand surge. Peloton also posted quarterly sales growth of 128% to mark its first billion-dollar quarter, and increased its full-year revenue outlook.

Unity Software — The video game engine developer's stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading following a disappointing revenue forecast. Unity said it expects $210 million to $220 million in first-quarter revenue, lower than analysts' most optimistic estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, however.

— CNBC's Rich Mendez contributed reporting.

