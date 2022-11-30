Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Costco, Five Below and More

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Salesforce — Salesforce's stock shed 6.7% despite beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines after announcing the departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor.

Snowflake — The cloud stock tumbled 6% after hours on light product revenue guidance despite a top and bottom line beat. Snowflake said it expects revenue to come in between $535 million and $540 million in the fourth quarter, below estimates of roughly $553 million, according to StreetAccount.

Costco Wholesale — The retail stock ticked about 3.2% lower in extended trading after posting November sales numbers. Costco said net sales for the period came in at $19.17 billion, up 5.7% year over year. E-commerce sales fell 10.1% during the period.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Victoria's Secret — The women's apparel maker's stock dove as much as 5% after hours on a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecast. Revenue during the period is expected to fall at a high-single-digit pace year-over-year. Fiscal third-quarter earnings beat expectations by 6 cents a share.

Okta —Shares surged 14% after the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The identity management software provider also shared better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Five Below — Five Below's stock jumped 9% in extended trading after the value retailer raised its forecast after beating fiscal third-quarter estimates. In the latest quarter, it earned 29 cents a share on revenue of $645 million. Analysts anticipated earnings of 14 cents a share on $613 million in revenue.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook, Says Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter App

news 43 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Smaller Rate Hikes Ahead

Splunk —The software stock gained 7.9% after surpassing analysts' estimates. Excluding items, Splunk posted earnings of 83 cents a share for the third quarter on revenue of $929.8 million, according to StreetAccount.

PVH — Shares of the owner of Calvin Klein soared 10.4% on solid quarterly results and strong forward guidance. PVH topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations, saying it expects full-year revenues to hit the higher end of its expected range.

Elastic NV — Shares of the software and data analytics company slumped 16.7% despite exceeding Wall Street's expectations for the fiscal second quarter, according to StreetAccount. Revenue guidance, however, came in lighter than expected.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us