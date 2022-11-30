Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Costco, Five Below and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Salesforce's stock shed 6.7% despite beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines after announcing the departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor.

Snowflake — The cloud stock tumbled 6% after hours on light product revenue guidance despite a top and bottom line beat. Snowflake said it expects revenue to come in between $535 million and $540 million in the fourth quarter, below estimates of roughly $553 million, according to StreetAccount.

Costco Wholesale — The retail stock ticked about 3.2% lower in extended trading after posting November sales numbers. Costco said net sales for the period came in at $19.17 billion, up 5.7% year over year. E-commerce sales fell 10.1% during the period.

Victoria's Secret — The women's apparel maker's stock dove as much as 5% after hours on a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecast. Revenue during the period is expected to fall at a high-single-digit pace year-over-year. Fiscal third-quarter earnings beat expectations by 6 cents a share.

Okta —Shares surged 14% after the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The identity management software provider also shared better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Five Below — Five Below's stock jumped 9% in extended trading after the value retailer raised its forecast after beating fiscal third-quarter estimates. In the latest quarter, it earned 29 cents a share on revenue of $645 million. Analysts anticipated earnings of 14 cents a share on $613 million in revenue.

Splunk —The software stock gained 7.9% after surpassing analysts' estimates. Excluding items, Splunk posted earnings of 83 cents a share for the third quarter on revenue of $929.8 million, according to StreetAccount.

PVH — Shares of the owner of Calvin Klein soared 10.4% on solid quarterly results and strong forward guidance. PVH topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations, saying it expects full-year revenues to hit the higher end of its expected range.

Elastic NV — Shares of the software and data analytics company slumped 16.7% despite exceeding Wall Street's expectations for the fiscal second quarter, according to StreetAccount. Revenue guidance, however, came in lighter than expected.