Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm.

Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global gained 3.4% in after-hours trading after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it increased its holding in the company to $1.7 billion in the third quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific — Louisiana-Pacific, a building company, gained 9.3% after Berkshire Hathaway took a new position in the name, investing $297 million in the third quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group — Shares of the investment bank rose 5.3% after Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway announced a $12.8 million stake, which it bought in the third quarter.

