Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Devon Energy, Didi, Sunnova, Whirlpool & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket.

Devon Energy, Occidental Petroleum — Energy stocks were set to gain as oil prices rose. Devon Energy advanced 3% in premarket trading, while Occidental Petroleum climbed 1.7%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $1.23, or 1.7%, to trade at $74.60 per barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session amid uncertainty about OPEC+ supply policy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Didi — The slide in Chinese ride-hailing company continued with shares falling another 4% in premarket trading. Didi shares sunk nearly 20% after Chinese regulators announced a cybersecurity review of the company, less than a week after Didi's public debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sunnova Energy — Shares of the solar company climbed more than 3% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from outperform, saying the stock's recent underperformance was caused by misguided concerns. The stock is down about 13% this year.

Whirlpool — The home appliance stock edged up about 1% after JPMorgan named the company a top pick, saying that the rest of Wall Street was too negative about the company. JPMorgan's price target of $278 represents a 28% upside for Whirlpool stock.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs — Bank stocks were set to extend their sell-off as long-term bond yields fell further. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped another 3 basis points below 1.35%, its lowest level since February. The 30-year Treasury yield fell a similar magnitude to 1.97% on Wednesday.