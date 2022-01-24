Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Kohl's, Snap, Peloton and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Kohl's (KSS) – Kohl's soared 27.3% in premarket trading as takeover interest in the retailer ramps up. Starboard-backed Acacia Research is offering $64 per share for Kohl's, compared to Friday's close of $46.84 a share. People familiar with the matter say private-equity firm Sycamore Partners has reached out with a potential offer of at least $65 per share.

Snap (SNAP) – Snap shares slid 5.3% in the premarket after it was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Wedbush, which sees various headwinds impacting the social media network operator's revenue growth.

Philips (PHG) – Philips slid 4.2% in premarket action after the Dutch health technology company reported falling profit due in part to supply chain issues that are expected to persist in coming months. Philips did predict a strong recovery in sales for the second half of the year.

Peloton (PTON) – Activist investor Blackwells Capital is calling on Peloton to fire its CEO and seek a sale of the company. The fitness equipment maker's stock is down more than 80% from its all-time high, as it struggles to deal with rapidly changing supply-and-demand dynamics. Peloton fell 2% in premarket trading.

Halliburton (HAL) – Halliburton rose 1.5% in the premarket after the oilfield services company beat top and bottom line estimates for the fourth quarter. Halliburton earned 36 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Demand for the company's services jumped as oil prices rose. Halliburton also raised its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share from 4.5 cents a share.

Unilever (UL) – Unilever surged 6.6% in the premarket following reports that Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners has built up a stake in the consumer products giant. The size of the stake could not be determined, and Trian said it did not comment on market rumors when contacted by CNBC.

Fox Corp. (FOXA) – Fox added 1.6% in premarket trading after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral." UBS said among traditional media companies, Fox is among the best poised to benefit from an acceleration in sports betting, and also pointed to Fox's strong position among pay-TV providers.

Discover Financial (DFS) – Discover Financial was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Sandler, which cites several factors including the financial services company's valuation. Discover gained 1.1% in premarket trading.

Coinbase (COIN) – The cryptocurrency exchange operator's shares tumbled 7.8% in the premarket, reflecting the downward move in crypto over the weekend and this morning, with Bitcoin touching its lowest level since July. Microstrategy (MSTR) – the business analytics company that holds several billion dollars in bitcoin – plunged 12.2%.

Comcast (CMCSA) – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which thinks that subscriber growth concerns have been overblown. Comcast added 1.1% in the premarket.