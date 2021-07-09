Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Levi, General Motors, American Airlines and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Levi Strauss (LEVI) — The denim maker added about 3% after reporting quarterly earnings Thursday night that crushed Wall Street expectations. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $1.28 billion. That beat analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

General Motors (GM) — The automaker's stock rose more than 3% in premarket trading, after Wedbush rated it as an outperform and said its stock could jump more than 50%. As the company proves out its vision for electric vehicles in the coming years "the stock will be re-rated more as a disruptive technology and EV play, rather than its traditional auto valuation," the Wedbush analyst said.

Money Report

coronavirus 34 mins ago

Vaccinated People Can Transmit the Delta Variant—and 3 Other Things to Know About the Dominant Covid Strain

Carnival Corp. 49 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Dow to Recover Some of the Losses in Thursday's Sell-Off

Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) — Bank stocks traded higher as bond yields bounced back up Friday morning, easing concerns about a global economic slowdown that were  heightened when yields fell Thursday. Bank of America and Citigroup shares are higher by about 1.6%. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are trading about 1% higher. The sector's profitability is closely linked to the level of rates and generally increases as long-term rates rise.

Delta (DAL), United (UAL), American (AAL) Airlines — Airline stocks are moving higher after dipping on Thursday amid concern about the global economic recovery from the pandemic. American Airlines is trading almost 2% higher, and Delta and United shares rose 1.2%.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Carnival (CCL) — Cruise lines are also bouncing back after sliding Thursday in response to concerns about the economy slowing down. Norwegian Cruise added 2.2% in premarket trading and Carnival rose 2.5%.

Didi Global (DIDI), Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) — The U.S. traded shares of several Chinese companies bounced after their big declines earlier in the week, set off by the Chinese government's crackdown on stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges. Didi shares rose 3.4% in premarket trading and Tencent Music is up 2.4%, while ecommerce platform Pinduoduo has gained more than 3% and search giant Baidu gained 2.3%. Tech giant Alibaba is also up 1.5%.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

stocksU.S. Marketsstock marketsBreaking News: Marketsfinance
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us