Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Travelers and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. P&G said it was facing increasing commodity and transportation costs, however, and its shares fell 1.1% in the premarket.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – J&J shares rose 1% in premarket trading after the company reported quarterly profit of $2.60 per share, 25 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below analysts' forecasts. J&J also raised its full-year outlook, noting strength across all its businesses.

Travelers (TRV) – The insurance company's stock jumped 3.3% in premarket action after it beat top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. Travelers earned $2.60 per share, well above the $1.67 a share consensus estimate, helped by strong investment and underwriting results.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – The bank came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share. Revenue also came in above consensus, benefiting from funds released from credit loss provisions, as well as increased fee income.

Halliburton (HAL) – The oilfield services company matched forecasts, with quarterly profit of 28 cents per share. Revenue fell short of analysts' predictions. Halliburton results were helped by rising oil prices, and the company expects that trend to continue. Its shares fell 1% in premarket trading.

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart added 1.9% in the premarket after Goldman Sachs added the retailer's stock to its "Conviction Buy" list, citing the company's increasing ability to generate earnings growth.

Philip Morris International (PM) – The tobacco producer came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share. An increase in shipment volumes helped revenue rise above forecasts as well.

Alibaba (BABA) – Alibaba announced it has developed a custom computer chip that the China-based tech giant will use to power its data center servers. The chip will not be available for use outside of Alibaba. The stock gained 1.8% in the premarket.

BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) – The drugmakers are on watch list after multiple reports that the Food and Drug Administration was set to approve "mix and match" Covid-19 vaccine booster doses this week, allowing people to receive boosters with a different vaccine than they originally received. BioNTech jumped 2.7% in premarket trading, while Moderna added 1.8%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Sinclair is still working to contain a cybersecurity breach that disrupted operations throughout its TV broadcast stations and networks. The company said it could not yet determine if the disruption will have a material impact on its financial results.

Zions Bancorp (ZION) – Zions beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share. The bank's revenue fell below Wall Street forecasts. Zions said loan demand has recovered after several weak quarters. Its stock slid 2.1% in the premarket.