Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More

By Michelle Fox,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 3.2% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.

WeWork — Shares of WeWork rallied 4.3% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. Cantor said that the office-sharing company's cost and optimization of its real estate portfolio cut $2.7 billion in expenses.

Alibaba, Pinduoduo — Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. dropped sharply Monday after Beijing tightened President Xi Jinping's grip on power, souring investor sentiment for non-state-driven companies. Tech giant Alibaba lost 14%, while Tencent Music Entertainment fell about 5%. Another tech name Pinduoduo plunged a whopping 25% Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts - Shares of the casino operators are down 13% and 5.7%, respectively. They both have exposure to China, which saw its market plummet amid the aforementioned political reshuffling.

Starbucks — Starbucks' shares dropped more than 5% in midday trading. The company also has exposure to China, opening its 6,000th store in the country last month.

Avis Budget Group — Shares of the rental car company jumped more than 12% after being upgraded by JPMorgan to overweight from neutral. Analysts believe car rental prices will remain elevated longer than investors believe.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Here's Why Stock Investors Need to Pay Careful Attention to Earnings Season ‘Report Cards'

news 46 mins ago

Apple Just Released Its Latest iPhone Update. Here's What's New and How to Install It

Myovant Sciences — The biopharmaceutical company's stock leapt 8.7% after it agreed to be bought by a subsidiary of majority shareholder Sumitomo Pharma. The purchase price of $27 a share is an improvement from Sumitomo's earlier offer of $22.75 a share.

HCA Healthcare - The health-care company rallied 5.9%, making a comeback from its losses on Friday. HCA closed down 5.7% Friday following mixed third-quarter results that included a revenue miss.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma shed 3.1% Monday after it was downgraded to underperform from hold at Jefferies. Analysts cited a more demanding economic environment as the reason for the downgrade.

AT&T — The telecom stock added 2.3% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to a strong buy from an outperform rating, saying that AT&T shares could surge 40% and that a return to its core business has benefited the stock.

Tractor Supply Company — Shares of Tractor Supply Company rose 5.5% along with the market. The company released earnings last week that topped estimates and also recently closed on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home.

Aaron's — Shares dropped 10.3% after Bank of America downgraded the rent-to-own furniture stock to underperform from neutral, saying the worsening "financial health of the subprime consumer" raises concerns on the rental company.

— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke, Sarah Min, Samantha Subin, Jessie Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us