Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Zynga, Lululemon, Tilray and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Zynga, Take-Two Interactive — Shares of the mobile gaming company Zynga soared by more than 41% after Take-Two Interactive, another gaming company, revealed plans to buy it for $12.7 billion, or $9.86 a share, in a cash and stock deal. That's a roughly 64% premium to Zynga's closing price Friday. Shares of Take-Two tumbled by about 15%.

Moderna — Moderna shares jumped about more than 6% after the company's CEO said Monday that it's working on a booster that targets the omicron variant of Covid-19 "with public health leaders around the world," targeting a fall rollout. The booster will enter clinical trials soon, he added.

Lululemon — Shares of the athletic apparel maker shed nearly 6% after the company said it now expects weaker results for the fourth quarter due to the omicron Covid-19 variant. Lululemon said Monday that its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue to come in at the low end of its projected ranges as staffing shortages and reduced store hours are weighing on results.

Apria — Home health-care company Apria saw its shares surge more than 25% following news it will be acquired by health-care equipment company Owens & Minor for about $1.45 billion in cash, or $37.50 per share. Owens & Minor shares gained about 3%.

Tilray — The cannabis stock surged 14% after the company reported an unexpected quarterly profit. Tilray said its revenue increased by about 20% from a year earlier on stronger demand for cannabis products.

Beam Therapeutics — Beam, the gene-editing company, saw its shares fall 4.3% following news about a partnership with Pfizer. The two will collaborate to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases. Pfizer shares rose slightly.

Cardinal Health — The health-care company saw its shares drop about 7.5% after it provided a full-year 2022 update saying it expects to see more inflationary impacts and lower volumes as a result of global supply chain constraints. The company's pricing actions are also expected to offset those impacts less than it expected.

Shockwave Medical — Shares of Shockwave Medical rose 4.4% after Bloomberg reported rival medical device maker Penumbra is exploring a merger. However, a Penumbra representative said in a statement to Bloomberg that it is not in discussions with Shockwave to pursue a business combination or similar transaction.

Airbnb — Shares of Airbnb retreated more than 6% after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to a neutral rating from overweight. The firm also cut its price target on the stock. Piper Sandler said travel patterns should return to pre-pandemic trends in 2022 and consumers are more interested in traditional lodging and air service companies.

Crypto stocks — Crypto-related stocks fell sharply on Monday as the price of bitcoin briefly tumbled to its lowest point since September. Coinbase declined about 4% while Silvergate Capital lost 5.5%. MicroStrategy dropped more than 4%, and Block slid 3.8%. The moves come amid a broader sell-off in risky assets as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed.

 CNBC's Yun Li and Hannah Miao contributed reporting

