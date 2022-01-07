Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: GameStop, T-Mobile, Sonos and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

GameStop (GME) – GameStop surged 14.3% in the premarket on reports that the videogame retailer is starting a new division to focus on cryptocurrency partnerships and NFTs.

T-Mobile (TMUS) – T-Mobile reported fourth-quarter postpaid net subscriber additions of 844,000 and total 2021 additions of about 2.9 million. The fourth-quarter numbers for the wireless service provider were below consensus estimates of 868,000, and the stock fell 1.8% in premarket trading.

Money Report

Markets 26 mins ago

What We Are Watching Next Week, Including Wells Fargo Earnings

coronavirus 55 mins ago

FDA Shortens Moderna Booster Waiting Period to 5 Months for Adults

STMicroelectronics (STM) – STMicro issued preliminary fourth-quarter revenue figures that were higher than analysts were anticipating. The chip maker's sales came in at $3.56 billion, compared with a consensus estimate of $3.41 billion, amid increasing demand and a worldwide chip shortage. STMicro shares jumped 4.2% in premarket action.

Sonos (SONO) – The speaker maker's stock rallied 4% in the premarket, following an International Trade Commission ruling that Alphabet's Google infringed on some Sonos audio patents in its Nest speakers. Google plans to appeal the decision.

Quidel (QDEL) – Quidel said it expects to report revenue of $633 million to $637 million for the fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $466 million. The diagnostics company is benefiting from increased demand for its Covid-19 tests, as well as tests for other diseases. Quidel gained 4.8% premarket trading.

DraftKings (DKNG) – The sports betting company's stock added 2% in the premarket, ahead of the launch of legal mobile sports betting in New York State, beginning Saturday morning.

Visa (V) – Visa slid 1.4% in premarket trading after Mizuho downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy." Mizuho cites what it sees as the permanent shortening of the "cash-to-card conversion runway" as well as increasing competition.

Trade Desk (TTD) – The provider of programmatic advertising technology was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, based on a number of key catalysts including conservative consensus estimates and a new partnership with Walmart. The stock added 4.6% in the premarket.

Discovery (DISCA) – The media company's stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at BofA Securities, which feels that Discovery's upcoming merger with WarnerMedia has the potential to create a "global media powerhouse." Discovery added 3.8% in premarket action.

New York Times (NYT) – The newspaper publisher announced a deal to buy sports news site The Athletic for $550 million, following earlier reports that a transaction had been finalized. New York Times shares fell 1.4% in the premarket.

Acuity Brands (AYI) – The provider of building management systems reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.85 per share, beating the $2.41 consensus estimate, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Acuity Brands said the company performed well in the face of supply chain challenges and unpredictable market conditions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomystock marketsstocks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us