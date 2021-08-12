Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Palantir, CyberArk, Utz, EBay and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – The software platform company matched Wall Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share and revenue beating analyst forecasts. Sales rose 49% from a year ago, and the stock rallied 5.7% in the premarket.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) – The cybersecurity company earned an adjusted 1 cent per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 2 cents, while revenue came in above estimates with subscription revenue more than doubling from a year ago. CyberArk shares slid 4.9% in premarket trading.

Utz Brands (UTZ) – The snack maker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it missed estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, although revenue did beat Wall Street forecasts. Utz expects continued strong demand for its products, but also expects costs to remain elevated for the remainder of the year.

eBay (EBAY) – eBay beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share. However, it reported a decline in active buyers and is forecasting lower than expected revenue for the current quarter as overall e-commerce trends soften. eBay fell 1.5% in premarket action.

Bumble (BMBL) – Bumble lost 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with consensus estimates for a 1 cent per-share profit. However, the dating service operator's revenue topped forecasts as its paying user numbers jumped 20% from a year earlier, and it issued upbeat current-quarter revenue guidance. Bumble gained 1.7% in the premarket.

Sonos (SONO) – Sonos surged 11.6% in premarket trading after it reported a surprise profit of 12 cents per share, with analysts having expected a quarterly loss of 17 cents per share. The maker of home audio equipment also issued strong current-quarter and full-year sales guidance.

Opendoor (OPEN) – Opendoor soared 19.5% in premarket action after reporting it lost 24 cents per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents less than analysts had been projecting. The home buying and selling company also reported better-than-expected revenue, in addition to issuing an upbeat current-quarter sales forecast.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Lordstown Motors is seeing its shares rally in the premarket after saying it was on track to begin limited production of its Endurance electric pickup truck by the end of September. Lordstown gained 1.6% in the premarket.

DoorDash (DASH) – DoorDash held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery service Instacart, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Information. The news website said the talks have fallen apart in recent weeks amid concerns that such a deal would have a difficult time winning regulatory approval. DoorDash rose 2.3% in premarket trading.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – Hims & Hers lost 3 cents per share for its second quarter, smaller than the 9 cents loss that Wall Street had been anticipating. The telehealth platform operator also reported better-than-expected revenue. The stock leaped 11% in the premarket.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) – Rackspace beat estimates by 2 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, and the cloud computing company's revenue also topped forecasts. However, Rackspace also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance, with the company saying it is in a "transient phase" as it phases out older business segments. Shares slumped 9.3% in premarket action.