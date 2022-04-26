Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: PepsiCo, General Electric, UPS and Others

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

PepsiCo – Shares of the food and beverage giant dipped in the premarket although the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter as consumers paid more for some of the company's key brands.

General Electric – General Electric's stock fell 3.5% despite topping estimates in its quarterly report. The company confirmed its previous full-year profit guidance range and said it sees challenges from inflation and supply chain issues.

United Parcel Services — Shares of the shipping and logistics giant gained 1.7% after beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. UPS reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 on revenues of $24.38 billion while analysts expected $2.88 earnings per share on $23.79 billion in revenue.

3M – 3M shares were flat premarket after reporting quarterly earnings that topped estimates. The company saw revenues of $8.83 billion while analysts expected $8.74 billion in revenue.

D.R. Horton — The homebuilder stock rose 2.8% during premarket trading after beating analyst estimates in the previous quarter. D.R. Horton reported adjusted earnings of $4.03 a share on revenues of $8 billion. Analysts anticipated $3.37 adjusted earnings per share on $7.62 billion in revenue.

SeaWorld — The theme park and entertainment company's stock surged 4.6% after Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a buy and said despite pandemic headwinds the company has faired well under the vision of big investor Scott Ross.