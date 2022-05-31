Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Yamana Gold, Credit Suisse, Unilever and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Yamana Gold (AUY) – The Canadian gold producer agreed to be acquired by Gold Fields (GFI) in an all-stock deal valued at $6.7 billion. Yamana Gold shareholders will receive 0.6 Gold Field shares for each share they now hold. Yamana surged 14.9% in the premarket while Gold Fields tumbled 11.8%.

Credit Suisse (CS) – Credit Suisse denied a Reuters report that it is mulling various options to raise capital after a series of losses. Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the bank was in the early stages of weighing options, such as a share sale or selling a business unit. Credit Suisse lost 3.8% in premarket action.

Unilever (UL) – Unilever jumped 6.4% in premarket trading after the consumer products company named activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. Peltz's Trian Fund Management holds a roughly 1.5% stake in Unilever.

Sanofi (SNY) – The drug maker's shares slipped 3.7% in the premarket after the FDA put a trial related to its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis on hold. The trial was to evaluate the conversion of the prescription treatment to "over the counter" status, with Sanofi saying the halt was related to how the trial had been designed.

Nio (NIO) – Nio shares jumped 5.1% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley added the China-based electric vehicle maker's stock to its "tactical idea" list. Morgan Stanley thinks the shares are set to rise as Covid restrictions are eased in the Shanghai region, and as the company benefits from new subsidies for electric car buyers.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – The videoconferencing company's stock received a double upgrade at Daiwa Securities, which raised its rating to "outperform" from "underperform". Daiwa said the recent tech pullback presents upside opportunity, and that growth expectations for Zoom now seem more realistic. Zoom added 1.6% in premarket trading.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) – The apparel retailer's stock slid another 5.7% in the premarket after a post-earnings tumble of 6.6% Friday. The stock was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which feels reduced guidance from American Eagle management may still be too optimistic.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – The paint company's shares slipped 2.3% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an "underperform" rating. The firm said rising interest rates could impact residential and commercial paint demand.