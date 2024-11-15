Super Micro faces deadline to keep Nasdaq listing after 85% plunge in stock

Super Micro is facing a key Monday deadline that could kick off the Nasdaq's delisting process if the server company fails to provide a viable compliance plan.

The one-time AI darling is reeling after a stretch of bad news and has lost 85% of its value since the stock peaked in March.

While the delisting issue mainly affects the stock, the event could hurt Super Micro’s reputation and standing with its customers.

Super Micro Computer could be headed down a path to getting kicked off the Nasdaq as soon as Monday.

That's the potential fate for the server company if it fails to file a viable plan for becoming compliant with Nasdaq regulations. Super Micro is late in filing its 2024 year-end report with the SEC, and has yet to replace its accounting firm. Many investors were expecting clarity from Super Micro when the company reported preliminary quarterly results last week. But they didn't get it.

The primary component of that plan is how and when Super Micro will file its 2024 year-end report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and why it was late. That report is something many expected would be filed alongside the company's June fourth-quarter earnings but was not.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Nasdaq delisting process represents a crossroads for Super Micro, which has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom due to its longstanding relationship with Nvidia and surging demand for the chipmaker's graphics processing units.

The one-time AI darling is reeling after a stretch of bad news. After Super Micro failed to file its annual report over the summer, activist short seller Hindenburg Research targeted the company in August, alleging accounting fraud and export control issues. The company's auditor, Ernst & Young, stepped down in October, and Super Micro said last week that it was still trying to find a new one.

The stock is getting hammered. After the shares soared more than 14-fold from the end of 2022 to their peak in March of this year, they've since plummeted by 85%. Super Micro's stock is now equal to where it was trading in May 2022, after falling another 11% on Thursday.

Getting delisted from the Nasdaq could be next if Super Micro doesn't file a compliance plan by the Monday deadline or if the exchange rejects the company's submission. Super Micro could also get an extension from the Nasdaq, giving it months to come into compliance. The company said Thursday that it would provide a plan to the Nasdaq in time.

A spokesperson told CNBC the company "intends to take all necessary steps to achieve compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements as soon as possible."

While the delisting issue mainly affects the stock, it could also hurt Super Micro's reputation and standing with its customers, who may prefer to simply avoid the drama and buy AI servers from rivals such as Dell or HPE.

"Given that Super Micro's accounting concerns have become more acute since Super Micro's quarter ended, its weakness could ultimately benefit Dell more in the coming quarter," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note this week.

A representative for the Nasdaq said the exchange doesn't comment on the delisting process for individual companies, but the rules suggest the process could take about a year before a final decision.

A plan of compliance

The Nasdaq warned Super Micro on Sept. 17 that it was at risk of being delisted. That gave the company 60 days to submit a plan of compliance to the exchange, and because the deadline falls on a Sunday, the effective date for the submission is Monday.

If Super Micro's plan is acceptable to Nasdaq staff, the company is eligible for an extension of up to 180 days to file its year-end report. The Nasdaq wants to see if Super Micro's board of directors has investigated the company's accounting problem, what the exact reason for the late filing was and a timeline of actions taken by the board.

The Nasdaq says it looks at several factors when evaluating a plan of compliance, including the reasons for the late filing, upcoming corporate events, the overall financial status of the company and the likelihood of a company filing an audited report within 180 days. The review can also look at information provided by outside auditors, the SEC or other regulators.

Last week, Super Micro said it was doing everything it could to remain listed on the Nasdaq, and said a special committee of its board had investigated and found no wrongdoing. Super Micro CEO Charles Liang said the company would receive the board committee's report as soon as last week. A company spokesperson didn't respond when asked by CNBC if that report had been received.

If the Nasdaq rejects Super Micro's compliance plan, the company can request a hearing from the exchange's Hearings Panel to review the decision. Super Micro won't be immediately kicked off the exchange – the hearing panel request starts a 15-day stay for delisting, and the panel can decide to extend the deadline for up to 180 days.

If the panel rejects that request or if Super Micro gets an extension and fails to file the updated financials, the company can still appeal the decision to another Nasdaq body called the Listing Council, which can grant an exception.

Ultimately, the Nasdaq says the extensions have a limit: 360 days from when the company's first late filing was due.

A poor track record

There's one factor at play that could hurt Super Micro's chances of an extension. The exchange considers whether the company has any history of being out of compliance with SEC regulations.

Between 2015 and 2017, Super Micro misstated financials and published key filings late, according to the SEC. It was delisted from the Nasdaq in 2017 and was relisted two years later.

Super Micro "might have a more difficult time obtaining extensions as the Nasdaq's literature indicates it will in part 'consider the company's specific circumstances, including the company's past compliance history' when determining whether an extension is warranted," Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson wrote in a note earlier this month. He has a neutral rating on the stock.

History also reveals just how long the delisting process can take.

Annabelle Chih | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Super Micro missed an annual report filing deadline in June 2017, got an extension to December and finally got a hearing in May 2018, which gave it another extension to August of that year. It was only when it missed that deadline that the stock was delisted.

In the short term, the bigger worry for Super Micro is whether customers and suppliers start to bail.

Aside from the compliance problems, Super Micro is a fast-growing company making one of the most in-demand products in the technology industry. Sales more than doubled last year to nearly $15 billion, according to unaudited financial reports, and the company has ample cash on its balance sheet, analysts say. Wall Street is expecting even more growth to about $25 billion in sales in its fiscal 2025, according to FactSet.

Super Micro said last week that the filing delay has "had a bit of an impact to orders." In its unaudited September quarter results reported last week, the company showed growth that was slower than Wall Street expected. It also provided light guidance.

The company said one reason for its weak results was that it hadn't yet obtained enough supply of Nvidia's next-generation chip, called Blackwell, raising questions about Super Micro's relationship with its most important supplier.

"We don't believe that Super Micro's issues are a big deal for Nvidia, although it could move some sales around in the near term from one quarter to the next as customers direct orders toward Dell and others," wrote Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes in a note this week.

Super Micro's head of corporate development, Michael Staiger, told investors on a call last week that "we've spoken to Nvidia and they've confirmed they've made no changes to allocations. We maintain a strong relationship with them."

WATCH: Super Micro shares down on earnings, says investigation finds 'no evidence of fraud or misconduct'