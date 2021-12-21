Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New Mexico Covid Vaccination Requirement

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Eddie Moore | The Albuquerque Journal | AP
  • The Supreme Court rejected a bid to block enforcement of an order in New Mexico requiring public sector workers to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.
  • Former President Donald Trump's high court pick Neil Gorsuch denied the application to block the Covid vaccine rules without comment.
  • The court has previously denied attempts to block Covid vaccination rules in multiple states, including Maine and New York.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid to block enforcement of a public health order in New Mexico requiring workers at hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other settings to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The order, which took effect in August, includes exemptions for people with medical conditions or disabilities, as well as for those who claim their sincere religious beliefs prohibit them from getting vaccinated.

In their appeal asking the Supreme Court to block the order, the petitioners, which included a former nurse who was fired after refusing to get the vaccine, argued that the vaccination rules violated their "constitutional rights to bodily integrity and to engage in one's chosen profession."

Money Report

Business 18 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Incyte Corporation Is a Good One

Business 1 hour ago

Judge in Elizabeth Holmes Trial Tells Jurors They Can't Take Home Instructions, as Deliberations Continue

Lower courts had rejected their claims. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who is assigned to handle appeals to the Supreme Court from New Mexico, denied the application without comment.

No dissents from other justices were listed on the docket. The rejection from Gorsuch, one of former President Donald Trump's three picks to the nine-member high court, came five days after the emergency application was filed.

Courts have weighed in on a growing list of lawsuits challenging government-imposed Covid vaccination rules at the state and federal level. The high court has denied attempts to block vaccination rules in multiple states, including Maine and New York.

The Biden administration's sweeping mandate for companies with 100 or more employees was temporarily blocked in one federal appeals court but reinstated by a different court last week. An array of business groups, Republican-led states and other entities on Monday asked the Supreme Court to once again block the federal vaccine mandate.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronaviruspoliticsUS: Newslaw
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us