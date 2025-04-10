Money Report

Supreme Court upholds judge's order that U.S. should facilitate return of man deported to El Salvador

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Jennifer, center, whose husband Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported by ICE, is hugged by a staff member of CASA, at the CASA Multicultural Center during a press conference ahead of Garcia’s hearing.
The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • The Supreme Cour upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador.
  • Abrego Garcia is being held in prison in El Salvador.
  • But the Supreme Court in its decision told a federal district court judge in Maryland to clarify his order that the administration "effectuate" the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador, where he is in prison.

But the Supreme Court in its decision told a federal district court judge in Maryland to clarify his order that the administration "effectuate" the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Trump administration had opposed the order to return Abrego Garcia even after acknowledging that he "was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the Supreme Court noted in its ruling.

Salvadoran prison guards escort alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gang recently deported by the U.S. government to be imprisoned in the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison, as part of an agreement with the Salvadoran government, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, in this handout image obtained March 31, 2025. 
Secretaria De Prensa De La Presidencia | Via Reuters
