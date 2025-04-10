Supreme Court upholds judge's order that U.S. should facilitate return of man deported to El Salvador

The Supreme Cour upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador, where he is in prison.

But the Supreme Court in its decision told a federal district court judge in Maryland to clarify his order that the administration "effectuate" the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Trump administration had opposed the order to return Abrego Garcia even after acknowledging that he "was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the Supreme Court noted in its ruling.

Secretaria De Prensa De La Presidencia | Via Reuters

