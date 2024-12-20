Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Tariffs all the way': Trump says European Union must buy U.S. oil and gas in trade ultimatum

By Jenni Reid,CNBC and Silvia Amaro,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024.
Brian Snyder | Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday told the European Union it must reduce its trade gap with the U.S. through oil and gas purchases or face tariffs.

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after 1:08 a.m. ET.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to U.S. figures, the country's goods and services trade deficit with the European Union was $131.3 billion in 2022. The U.S. was the biggest recipient of EU goods in 2023, accounting for 19.7% of its exports.

Trump made threats of sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners including China, Mexico and Canada a signature part of his presidential campaign — and he's continued the narrative as he prepares to enter office.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

CNBC has contacted the European Union for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us