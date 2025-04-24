Teen prodigy cast in ‘Sinners' shares No. 1 lesson he learned from Michael B. Jordan

Miles Caton was already living the dream before he was cast in Ryan Coogler's blockbuster hit "Sinners."

The 20-year-old music prodigy has been performing since he was a child, and by the age of 16 was touring with the Grammy-winning artist H.E.R.

Indeed, Caton recently told Variety that it was because of his performance at one of H.E.R.'s concerts that he was first approached about making his Hollywood acting debut.

"She called me one day after we got back from tour, and she was like, 'Bro, somebody was in the crowd watching you, and they want you to audition for this role. I think you'll be dope,'" he said. "I did the audition, got a call back, and then sent in a couple of videos of me playing. A couple weeks later, I got the call, and that was it."

In 'Sinners," Caton plays a gifted young guitarist whose music sets into action the film's bloody chain of events. Coogler, who directed Caton through his debut performance, said he knew right away that he was the right person for the role.

"You could just tell the kid was special," Coogler told Variety. "He was a good enough singer that he didn't have to finish high school, but he did anyway. There was something to that. I was like, 'Oh, man, we've gotta bring this kid in.'"

Caton enjoyed his first experience on a film set. He said that working with so many talented actors — the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell in addition to start Michael B. Jordan — made him feel like "I gotta bring my A-game."

"One thing that I learned was that you can't be afraid to make mistakes," he said. "[Michael B. Jordan] taught me that it's about being present and having a conversation within the scene."

With 'Sinners' poised to have a second strong weekend at the box office following its huge $63 million global debut, Caton is already looking forward. He told Vanity Fair that on top of new music, he's hoping to continue acting.

"I'm so excited," he said. "This is an incredible moment right now, and I'm just soaking it all in."

