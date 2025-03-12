Tesla bounces for second day after steepest drop since 2020

Tesla shares rallied for a second day after registering its worst day in nearly five years.

Shares dropped 15% on Monday as tariff uncertainty and growth fears overtook Wall Street.

The electric vehicle company has shed more than 40% in market value since President Donald Trump took office.

Tesla shares rose for a second straight day in early trading Wednesday after the stock recorded its worst day since 2020 earlier in the week.

Shares were last up nearly 6%, building on a 3.8% gain from Tuesday.

The electric vehicle stock plunged 15.4% on Monday for its worst session since September 2020 as investors sold popular technology shares and markets tumbled on rising recession fears and tariff uncertainty. The move pushed the Nasdaq to its worst day since 2022 and erased $750 billion in market value among the tech megacaps.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tesla has tumbled in recent weeks, shedding more than 40% in market value since President Donald Trump took office. Shares rallied in the post-election Trump trade on bets that CEO Elon Musk's close ties to the president would benefit the company.

Since Trump's inauguration, Musk has become a key face of the new White House administration and close advisor of the president as he looks to reduce government spending, leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump also said Tuesday he plans to buy a Tesla in support.

At the same time, Tesla has dealt with brand erosion stemming from incendiary political rhetoric on his social media platform X . The platform also suffered several outages intermittently Monday. Meanwhile, Musk's aerospace and defense company SpaceX is currently investigating two test flight explosions.

The electric vehicle company itself faces a tough bar on Wall Street, with analysts worried about rising competition and fundamentals. Tariff concerns have only added fuel to the fire as a potential trade war threatens two key supplier markets. That pushed the company to its longest weekly losing streak in its 15-year public market history.

Tesla shares have also been under pressure after the company's new vehicle sales in Europe, China and parts of the U.S. declined in January and February, compared to the same period last year. Shares have dropped about 40% since the start of 2025.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed reporting.