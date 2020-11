S&P Global announced on Monday that Tesla will join the S&P 500 effective prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21.

S&P Global announced on Monday that Tesla will join the S&P 500 effective prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21.

Shares of Tesla spiked more than 9% on the news.

S&P Global said that Tesla will announce the company Tesla is replacing in the S&P 500 at a later date.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.