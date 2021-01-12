Money Report

The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2021, According to Glassdoor

By Abigail Johnson Hess, CNBC

Now that 2020 has come to a close, many hope that the new year will bring better and brighter opportunities. 

On Tuesday, job site Glassdoor released its annual 100 Best Places to Work in 2021 list. For the report, Glassdoor analyzed 70 million employee reviews of more than 1.3 million companies.

Organizations with at least 1,000 employees were considered for the ranking and management consulting firm Bain & Company was recognized as the best place to work in the U.S. in 2021. 

Glassdoor's economists and analysts identified several common themes mentioned by employees of some of the highest-rated companies: consistent communication amid Covid-19; flexible working environments; work-life balance; transparent senior leadership; good health benefits; mission-driven company cultures; smart and collaborative colleagues; a clear company direction; opportunity for career advancement; and the opportunity to do impactful work. 

Companies such as Google, which came in sixth on the list, have embraced more flexible work schedules because of the pandemic.

Interestingly, even companies that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic made the list such as Delta Air Lines, which this past year placed more than 40,000 employees on unpaid leave. The company still has a rating of 4.5/5 from its employees on Glassdoor. 

"Covid-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted," says Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor in a statement. "This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people."

Here are the top 10 best U.S. places to work in 2021, according to Glassdoor: 

Bain’s office in Chicago
Bain’s office in Chicago

1. Bain & Company

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Management consulting
Rating: 4.6

A sign is posted in front of the NVIDIA headquarters on May 10, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.
A sign is posted in front of the NVIDIA headquarters on May 10, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

2. NVIDIA

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Industry: Technology/Gaming
Rating: 4.5

In-N-Out Burger restaurant Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles.
In-N-Out Burger restaurant Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles.

3. In-N-Out Burger

Headquarters: Irvine, California
Industry: Fast food
Rating: 4.5

MIT graduate Brad Coffey is the Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at HubSpot, photographed in Cambridge on Wednesday, September, 14 2011.
MIT graduate Brad Coffey is the Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at HubSpot, photographed in Cambridge on Wednesday, September, 14 2011.

4. HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: Technology/Software
Rating: 4.5

5. McKinsey & Company

Headquarters: New York, New York
Industry: Management consulting
Rating: 4.5

The Google logo outside if its New York City offices, which were closed on May 19, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Google logo outside if its New York City offices, which were closed on May 19, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industry: Technology/Internet services
Rating: 4.5

Gate agents assist travelers at a Delta Air Lines Inc. bag drop counter at the San Diego International Airport (SAN) in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Gate agents assist travelers at a Delta Air Lines Inc. bag drop counter at the San Diego International Airport (SAN) in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020.

7. Delta Air Lines

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Air travel
Rating: 4.5

Lululemon Athletica store exterior, Ponce City Market.
Lululemon Athletica store exterior, Ponce City Market.

8. lululemon

Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada
Industry: Apparel 
Rating: 4.5

The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.
The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.

9. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Industry: Technology/Consumer hardware and software
Rating: 4.5

Customers wait in line to refuel at an HEB Fuel gas station in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
Customers wait in line to refuel at an HEB Fuel gas station in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.

10. H-E-B

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Industry: Supermarket
Rating: 4.4

