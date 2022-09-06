The 10 Highest-Rated Jobs by Gen Z Workers, According to Glassdoor

If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report.

In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."

The highest rated job for Gen Z employees is corporate recruiter, with a 4.79 rating on a 5-point scale. Marketing manager (4.56) and social media manager (4.46) trailed closely behind.

Though the data shows that Gen Zers, who were born between 1997 and 2012, are excited to work in roles that have influence and impact, Glassdoor found that they are less satisfied with their jobs than other demographics, largely due to the pandemic's effect on workplaces. While Gen Z and Millennial workers rate their job satisfaction a 3.80, Gen Xers rate theirs a 3.85 and, with a 3.93, Boomers are the happiest in their roles.

There are some jobs that Gen Z finds more favorable than others, however. According to Glassdoor's report, here are the top 10 jobs satisfying Gen Zers:

1. Corporate Recruiter

Average Rating: 4.79

2. Marketing Manager

Average Rating: 4.56

3. Social Media Manager

Average Rating: 4.46

4. Data Scientist

Average Rating: 4.44

5. Product Manager

Average Rating: 4.40

6. IT Specialist

Average Rating: 4.35

7. Account Coordinator

Average Rating: 4.31

8. Credit Analyst

Average Rating: 4.30

9. Project Engineer

Average Rating: 4.28

10. Business Development Associate

Average Rating: 4.28

Corporate recruiting, which provides Gen Z with the most job satisfaction, allows for the opportunity to "shape how companies attract and retain talent, including helping to build diverse and inclusive workforces."

"For example, employees in corporate recruiting are able to ensure candidates are sourced from geographic regions that have been historically overlooked and at universities that often do not receive the same attention as top-tier institutions," said Glassdoor associate economist, Richard Johnson, in the report.

This role was also rated number one amongst Non-Gen Z workers (4.59), with realtor (4.56) and technical account manager (4.56) ranking second and third.

Johnson says these findings also reflect Gen Z's desire to work at companies with collaborative, inclusive and innovative cultures.

"Entering the workforce during the pandemic hasn't been easy for Gen Z, but Glassdoor data shows these younger workers are most satisfied in jobs that are rooted in community and creativity, and especially content working for larger companies that are established to withstand turbulent economic periods," Johnson said in a press release.

"This next generation of talent is already shaping the future of work, so employers that want to attract and retain a younger workforce must consider what jobs, companies, and cities are really satisfying Gen Z."

