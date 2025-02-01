The 10 most popular U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers—No. 1 is a fast-growing Houston, Texas suburb

"It's no secret that the past few years, one of the big themes in real estate nationally has been access to homes and areas that are building homes," he says. "Areas where there's more homes for sale are just going to continue being popular."

In January, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new report ranking the most popular ZIP codes in America.

To identify the top ZIP codes, the company analyzed data from the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) where Opendoor Brokerage operates. They then ranked them all based on total number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of being listed for sale in 2024.

"The most popular areas are known for being fast-growing cities with a lot of new development," Nick Boniakowski, Opendoor's Head of Agent Partnerships, tells CNBC Make It.

"There's an overall theme here of being close to big cities without being in the city center," he says. "Buyers [want] to be close enough to the action while still getting that smaller city or suburban charm."

Texas has the most cities on Opendoor's top 10 list — with six in the top 10. Boniakowski says this is a sign that job growth was also a major factor for buyers looking into these particular ZIP codes.

Katy, Texas is the most popular ZIP code in America for homebuyers

ZIP code 77493 or Katy, Texas, ranked as the No. 1 most popular ZIP code for homebuyers. Katy is a western suburb of Houston.

Boniakowski says Texas has seen a lot of job growth, so it makes a lot of sense that this suburb outside of a major city like Houston took the top spot. Katy is relatively affordable compared to other cities close to major metros.

"Katy has had a lot of new development and job growth. Having the diverse housing stock at some relatively affordable price points in addition to job growth is really a contributing factor to it being at the top of the list," Boniakowski says.

The median listing home price is $379,900, while the median rent is $2,100, according to Realtor.com.

Houston is home to the third largest number of Fortune 500 companies, after New York and Chicago, and Katy's proximity to the hub gives residents access to a wide range of employers.

The area is also home to many major corporations, including ExxonMobil and the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

The 10 most popular U.S ZIP codes for homebuyers

Katy, Texas Cypress, Texas San Antonio, Texas New Braunfels, Texas Summerville, South Carolina Forney, Texas Yukon, Oklahoma Clarksville, Tenn. Parrish, Fla. Kyle, Texas

Cypress, Texas — ZIP code 77433 — is the number two most popular for homebuyers. Just like Katy, Cypress is not too far from Houston.

Boniakowski says Cypress offers residents housing inventory, job growth, and proximity to a major city.

The average home value in Cypress is $404,577, up 0.8% over the past year, according to Zillow.

The Harris Country community is known as one of the most developed, booming suburbs in Texas, according to Keller Williams Realty. It offers award-winning neighborhoods, a top-notch school district, and growing career opportunities.

