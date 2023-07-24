The 12-3-30 workout is trending on TikTok: Here's how the exercise works, from fitness experts

Going to the gym for the first time can feel intimidating. But a popular new workout trend may be a great place to start your fitness journey.

The 12-3-30 workout is both beginner-friendly and helpful for meeting fitness goals. The workout's name doubles as a set of instructions: walk on the treadmill at an incline of 12 with the speed set at three miles per hour for 30 minutes.

On TikTok, the "12330" hashtag has over 400 million views, featuring videos of users walking uphill on treadmills. Though it's a low-intensity exercise, some people claim that they notice results within the first week.

"It's a good fat-burner workout," says Jesse Cooper, a certified personal trainer in Maryland. "Because it's a fitness trend, it spurs people to be consistent with their workout, [and] consistency is always the key with a workout."

Lauren Giraldo, who coined the term "12-3-30 workout" in 2019, says she lost and has kept nearly 30 pounds off using the exercise in the span of two years, according to a TikTok video she posted in 2020.

Try these useful tips for your 12-3-30 workout

Here are some important considerations in order to reap the most benefits from your 12-3-30 workout, according to Kollins Ezekh, a celebrity personal trainer and founder of Members Only Boxing and Fitness:

Start small and work your way up. Starting with 30 minutes can be a lot for beginners. Try doing 15 to 20 minutes every other day, and increase the length of your workout over time. Once you're able to do 30 minutes, aim to do the workout four or five days a week, making sure you're resting on your off days.

Ezekh recommends adding strength training to your gym routine to increase your overall fitness. Stick to basic body-weight exercises like squats, push-ups and planks for 10 to 15 minutes. Follow-up with the 12-3-30 workout, and don't forget to stretch afterwards. Add outdoor exercises to your routine. "Hiking and getting some fresh air and vitamin D is much healthier than doing the same workout on the treadmill over and over again," Ezekh says.

Cooper says beginners should make sure to stay hydrated while performing the sweat-inducing workout. He also recommends finding "a really good playlist to help you get through" the half hour, as the workout can be challenging.

"Consistency is the key," he says. "The other thing I always tell people is to plan your time. Don't try to find time to get [your workout] in. Make time to get it in."

