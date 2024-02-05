The 2024 Just 100 rankings

Just Capital's annual list ranks companies on issues the American public says in polling are the most important in demonstrating that the stock market is doing right by all stakeholders.

The JUST 100 evaluates Russell 1000 companies across 20 core issues, 236 underlying data points, and five stakeholders: workers, communities, shareholders & governance, customers, and the environment. According to Just Capital, on average, the top-performing companies across all industries pay higher wages, create more jobs, provide more career advancement opportunities and better benefits, have greater gender and racial diversity, set stricter carbon goals, and have competitive equity performance versus Russell 1000 peers.