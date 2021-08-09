The Interview Question That Makes a Job Seeker Stand Out, According to LinkedIn's VP of Global Hiring

Recruiters are on a tear to fill a growing number of open roles as the U.S. hiring market rebounds this summer. As companies re-staff their workforces to meet rising consumer demand, workers who've spent the pandemic thinking of changing jobs are striking out into the job market, too.

Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn's vice president of global talent acquisition, tells CNBC Make It that news of the so-called Great Resignation, and surveys showing as many as 40% of workers are thinking of quitting their jobs, has made for a lot of work for recruiting teams like her own.

Employers are responding to the tight market by making their jobs more appealing, too, such as by offering hiring bonuses, higher salaries, additional time off and the ability to work flexibly from home.

"If a candidate brings up the Great Resignation in their interview and wants to explore what's out there, that's not a red flag," Shappley says. However, "while there are lots of opportunities out there, there's obviously still competition for roles."

Prepare for recruiters and hiring managers

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Even if you're interviewing for 10 different things, which is a reality of the market we're in," Shappley says, she recommends to job seekers: "Take your time and do your due diligence to prepare for every interview as if it's the only position you're looking at."

Recruiters can "absolutely" tell quickly into a discussion if someone has put in the time to prepare, Shappley adds.

She recommends spending time researching the job and company before you interact with a hiring manager or recruiter. Make sure to be specific about why you're interested in that position, such as the skills you'll use or goals you'll work toward and believe you'll excel at.

Questions to stand out

While Shappley says there's "no one silver bullet question" that helps a candidate stand out, she notices when a candidate has done their research because they'll ask a specific question about the job, the company's mission and its workplace culture — and they'll base it on something they've already seen, read or heard about the organization.

"Someone who asks a question that starts with, 'I noticed this,' or 'I've seen this in the job posting on your website,' or 'I've seen this,' and then they lead into their question," Shappley says. "This shows they've done their research and then formed a question tied to that. It stands out versus not having a question at all or using something more generic."

Remember that job interviews are a two-way street, and that you can ask questions to make sure the company and the job are what you're looking for, too. Now's the time to be choosy and understand what aspects of a job you'll find fulfilling that you're not getting from your current employer.

That could mean more pay or the ability to work remotely, but also consider opportunities to lead, shift to a new industry, learn new skills or make an impact among a certain clientele.

"Make sure in this opportunity, when there are lots of roles available, you're staying true to what fulfills you," Shappley says. "Where do you derive purpose in the work you do? Focus on that in your interview and ask questions around that to ensure it's a great fit."

Check out: Recruiters are ‘spending a lot of money’ to find workers—how to get them to come to you

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter