The most overrated job interview advice, says lawyer-turned-recruiter: It's ‘a little creepy'

If you're preparing for an upcoming job interview, one thing you can nix from your prep work is doing extensive research to find a personal connection with your interviewer.

Trying to flatter or relate to the interviewer based on shared experiences, like where they went to school or their previous employer, is one of the most overrated pieces of job-interview advice, according to Natalie Norfus, a George Washington University-trained lawyer turned recruiter who's interviewed hundreds.

"When people say, 'make sure you look up everything about the person you're interviewing with,' I always thought that was a little creepy," Norfus tells CNBC Make It.

She remembers getting that advice as a law student interviewing for jobs while in school, "and it always seemed like such an odd thing to be like, 'Yeah, I see you went to GW and I also went to GW.' It's kind of awkward."

"I don't think it's important that you need to show someone that you researched them," she adds.

How to show you've done your research the right way

Instead, if you're going to look into your interviewer's background, stick to details that show your enthusiasm for the role and the company. Then, weave that knowledge into your answers or questions.

Norfus gives this example: "I noticed that under your leadership, the company has shifted towards a more data-driven approach. Can you tell me how that impacts this role?"

"This showcases your interest and preparation without explicitly stating that you've researched the individual," she says.

You can also use your research to demonstrate how the hiring manager's previous work aligns with your experience or goals. For example, you could say, "I've seen that the company, especially under your department, has been focusing on X. That aligns well with my interest in Y and my experience in Z."

"Ultimately, thorough research before an interview is a sign of initiative and genuine interest in the role," Norfus says. "The key is to use that information to demonstrate your enthusiasm and alignment with the company's goals, rather than to impress or flatter the hiring manager personally."

