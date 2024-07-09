The No. 1 question to ‘always' ask in a job interview, from a LinkedIn career expert

The final minutes of a job interview — when the interviewer is done with their questions and opens up the floor — is time you don't want to waste.

Asking smart, thoughtful questions can give you an edge over other candidates and help you decide whether a role is the right fit for you.

There's one question, in particular, that you should "always" ask in a job interview, says LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill.

"What does success look like to you in the first 90 days of this role?"

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

By asking how success is measured within the team or company, you're demonstrating that you're proactive, and someone who wants to learn the skills needed to excel in the role, McCaskill explains.

The first 90 days of a new position is the most common timeframe employers use to assess your fit for the job and company culture, McCaskill adds, so it's a helpful reference point to include — otherwise, the question might feel too broad.

"It cues to the interviewer that you're curious, and really thinking about how you can help them solve whatever challenges they're facing at the moment," he says.

With this question, you'll better understand what kind of learning curve you'll face and how your performance will be evaluated.

The interviewer's response could make you feel more confident about the role or uncover some red flags.

If the hiring manager avoids spelling out the specific tasks and responsibilities of the role or is vague about scheduling and expectations for working overtime, "those could be signs that a job is high-stress," McCaskill explains.

This question can also help you prepare for any follow-up interviews.

"It gives you a vantage point into what skills and traits the employer is prioritizing in hiring for this role, and what language they use to describe their ideal candidate, so you can mirror it," says McCaskill. "It helps you get to the very heart of what they're looking for."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.