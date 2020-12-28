Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

‘The Power of Habit' Author Shows You How to Save More Money Using Short-Term Rewards

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Getty Images

Saving for retirement typically takes decades.  

And Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit," says that to create new savings habits you need to reward yourself more.

Many people struggle with the idea of working toward a savings goal that can be years or decades off, according to Duhigg.

Money Report

Apple Inc. 8 hours ago

How Gen Z Can Invest and Make Money From the Dramatic Rise of Its Own Generation

coronavirus 1 hour ago

TipRanks Says These Five Top Wall Street Analysts Win the Year

"If you are trying to save money, it is essential that you come up with some weekly routine where you reward yourself," Duhigg said. And the reward doesn't mean you have to spend more money. 

Check out this video to see the most effective ways to reward yourself and for a breakdown on how treating yourself can help you put three times to four times more money into savings.

More from Invest in You:

The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback
How this couple paid off their $195,000 mortgage in under 4 years

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeMillennials
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us