Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

The Reason Behind a Mysterious Trading Surge in Stocks Like Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Revealed

By Yun Li, CNBC

CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares is among the stock market's most expensive stocks priced above $400K a share and therefore it was often one of the least traded well-known companies. So a surge in volume that began over a year ago left many scratching their heads.

Now new research released Wednesday has shed light on this trading frenzy and concluded that a change in how Robinhood and other online brokers report fractional trading data was a culprit.

"This volume is due to the interaction of a well-intentioned but misguided FINRA reporting rule, Robinhood trading, and fractional shares," wrote the authors — Robert Bartlett at University of California at Berkeley, Justin McCrary at Columbia University and Maureen O'Hara at Cornell University.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In 2017, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority started requiring brokers to report fractional trades — sometimes just 1/100th of a share — as if they were for one whole share, which the authors coined as the "Rounding Up" rule.

The effect of this rule change went pretty much unnoticed until the spring of 2021 when a pandemic-driven trading mania by retail investors boosted the use of fractional trading.

As more tiny trades are being reported as full shares, trading volumes for many stocks became massively inflated. In Berkshire's case, the authors said this reported "phantom" volume now represents 80% of Class A shares daily trading volume.

Money Report

Business 19 mins ago

Air Travel Complaints Nearly Tripled in May From Same Month in 2019, Before the Pandemic

Business 38 mins ago

Latest Photos of European Heat Wave Show Future ‘Normal' as London Fire Department Has Busiest Day Since WWII

Shares of the Omaha-based conglomerate hit a record high above half a million dollars in March and have since retreated more than 20% to about $430,000 apiece amid a sell-off in the broader market.

Trading volumes for this pricey name surged more than tenfold in March 2021 from its average daily volume of just 375 shares over the past decade, according to the study. Volumes have stayed at these elevated levels.

"FINRA is already actively working on the issue, and is engaged in ongoing discussions with firms and regulators," a FINRA spokesperson told CNBC. "The current trade reporting systems (other than the Consolidated Audit Trail) do not support the entry of a fractional share quantity. FINRA's guidance on trade reporting needs to be understood in that context."

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the new study earlier Wednesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us