The Top 10 Cities to Live and Work Abroad This Year

Workers looking for an outstanding quality of life and low cost of living are flocking to Valencia, Spain, which has been ranked the No. 1 city for expats to live and work abroad in 2022. That's according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from InterNations, an online expat community with more than 4.5 million global members.

Valencia earns the top spot for being "a safe place with an excellent climate, a vibrant nightlife and culture, a pleasant urban environment and great travel opportunities" while still being "fairly affordable," says InterNations founder Malte Zeeck.

It's pretty easy for remote workers from other European Union countries to move to Spain without applying for a visa or work permit, Zeeck adds. And it could become the next big hotspot among non-European remote workers, too: The Spanish parliament recently passed the so-called Startups Act, which includes creating a new type of visa for digital nomads expected to be available by January 2023.

Expats in second-place Dubai, meanwhile, enjoy a thriving social scene as well as good job prospects and a creative business culture. And newcomers to Mexico City rank it high as far as settling in and feeling at home, but low on environmental, climate and safety measures.

Here are the top 10 cities for expats living and working abroad, and how residents feel about their home away from home.

1. Valencia, Spain

Abrill_ | Istock | Getty Images

85% are happy with life in general

83% are happy with the cost of living

55% say making new friends is easy

56% are happy with their job

76% are happy with their work-life balance

80% are happy with the quality of medical care

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Laszlo Szirtesi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

73% are happy with life in general

38% are happy with the cost of living

43% say making new friends is easy

70% are happy with their job

61% are happy with their work-life balance

84% are happy with the quality of medical care

3. Mexico City, Mexico

84% are happy with life in general

67% are happy with the cost of living

69% say making new friends is easy

73% are happy with their job

71% are happy with their work-life balance

70% are happy with the quality of medical care

4. Lisbon, Portugal

86% are happy with life in general

69% are happy with the cost of living

49% say making new friends is easy

71% are happy with their job

72% are happy with their work-life balance

68% are happy with the quality of medical care

5. Madrid, Spain

Angel Navarrete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

77% are happy with life in general

69% are happy with the cost of living

53% say making new friends is easy

63% are happy with their job

70% are happy with their work-life balance

80% are happy with the quality of medical care

6. Bangkok, Thailand

79% are happy with life in general

69% are happy with the cost of living

54% say making new friends is easy

66% are happy with their job

68% are happy with their work-life balance

82% are happy with the quality of medical care

7. Basel, Switzerland

Museimage | Moment | Getty Images

82% are happy with life in general

22% are happy with the cost of living

18% say making new friends is easy

86% are happy with their job

67% are happy with their work-life balance

85% are happy with the quality of medical care

8. Melbourne, Australia

James O'Neil | The Image Bank | Getty Images

69% are happy with life in general

36% are happy with the cost of living

46% say making new friends is easy

77% are happy with their job

72% are happy with their work-life balance

78% are happy with the quality of medical care

9. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Al Janabi | EyeEm | Getty Images

68% are happy with life in general

36% are happy with the cost of living

41% say making new friends is easy

64% are happy with their job

51% are happy with their work-life balance

88% are happy with the quality of medical care

10. Singapore

Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

73% are happy with life in general

24% are happy with the cost of living

48% say making new friends is easy

77% are happy with their job

58% are happy with their work-life balance

84% are happy with the quality of medical care

Global expats on average

71% are happy with life in general

45% are happy with the cost of living

42% say making new friends is easy

64% are happy with their job

62% are happy with their work-life balance

72% are happy with the quality of medical care

The survey, conducted in February 2022 and released this week, asked expats to rate their satisfaction across five main categories, including quality of life (like a healthy environment and robust public transit), ease of settling in (such friendliness of local residents), personal finance (such as access to affordable health care), working abroad (such as job security and a stable local economy), and "expat essentials," which covers digital life, housing options, language barriers, and dealing with local government and administrative tasks.

Of the 50 cities included in the analysis, some of the least desirable relocation spots include Johannesburg, South Africa; Frankfurt, Germany; and Paris, France thanks to demanding work cultures and high costs of living.

