The top 10 U.S. cities New Yorkers want to move to most—3 are in Florida: ‘The snowbird cliché comes to mind,' expert says

This month, StreetEasy released a report on where New Yorkers are looking for new homes.

StreetEasy analyzed Zillow data on for-sale home listings across the United States from January to December 2024. The data was grouped by the listing's metro area and the user's apparent location.

The report found that one in three New Yorkers who are considering buying a home in the city is also thinking about just moving out of it. Florida appears to still be a popular destination for New Yorkers, with three cities in the Sunshine State — Miami, Tampa, and Orlando — in the top 10 metros on StreetEasy's ranking.

Kenny Lee, Senior Economist at StreetEasy and Zillow, tells CNBC Make It he attributes that to a growth in population in those cities and the strong connection between New York and Florida.

"The snowbird cliché comes to mind. People have been going back and forth between New York City and Florida for quite some time," he said. "Florida and New York have been having this revolving door relationship."

Lee says it's notable that the majority of the cities New Yorkers are moving to are in the South, where there are more affordable housing opportunities.

"A lot of the cities that New Yorkers are looking at are known for strong increases in inventory because of the surge of new construction since the pandemic," he says.

Philadelphia is the U.S. city New Yorkers want to move to most

Philadelphia dethroned Miami, Florida, as the No. 1 U.S. metro where New Yorkers are moving to.

Lee says the City of Brotherly Love has always been a cultural sibling to New York City and "New Yorkers looking to move could be related to the overall affordability. The rental costs are much lower."

But Lee warns that it is a bit challenging there right now for those looking to own: "As one of Zillow's hottest markets this year, the competition is heating up among buyers and potentially pushing some people to consider moving back to New York City."

Joe Daniel Price | Getty Images

The average rent in Philadelphia is $1,700 and the median asking price for a home is $256,000, according to Zillow.

The area in and around Philadelphia is also home to several Fortune 500 companies, including Comcast Corporation, Toll Brothers, and Burlington Stores.

Top 10 U.S. cities New Yorkers want to move to most

Philadelphia, Pa. Miami, Fla. Atlanta, Ga. Boston, Mass. Tampa, Fla. Washington D.C. Orlando, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. Charlotte, North Carolina Houston, Texas

Miami is the No. 2 city where New Yorkers are looking to move — down from the top spot last year.

"There is a close relationship between the two cities," Lee says. "We all know someone who has relatives in Miami."

Despite coming in at number two on this list, it is the No. 1 metro area with the most residents looking for homes in New York. "Once some people move to Miami, they realize that the grass might not always be greener," Lee says.

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

The city is known for its beaches and prominent neighborhoods like South Beach, Ocean Drive, Little Havana, and the nearby Everglades.

Miami has also attracted several tech and finance companies, including Elliott Management.

