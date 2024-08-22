The ultra-processed food this dietician never buys: ‘I would not consider a very healthy food'

The more we learn about ultra-processed foods, the more we learn just how unhealthy they are for overall health.

Regularly consuming ultra-processed foods can increase your chances of developing health conditions like heart disease and dementia, according to doctors in the American Medical Association.

Ultra-processed foods are typically high in sugar and salt, and made from ingredients "we generally wouldn't find in our kitchen," Jinan Banna, registered dietitian and professor of nutrition at the University of Hawaii, told CNBC Make It in July.

If Banna had to choose the No. 1 ultra-processed food she would avoid, it would be soda, she said. But another quick and easy, but unhealthy, choice also doesn't meet her standards for health.

Instant soup is 'not something that I buy' dietitian says

"I generally do not consume instant soup at all," Banna tells CNBC Make It. "It's not something that I buy. And if I were to eat soup in general, I would prepare my own."

Banna finds that instant soups, which usually contain noodles and flavoring packets, are typically high in sodium and saturated fat. They're also usually low in fiber.

"In general, I would not consider instant soup a very healthy food," she tells Make It.

Foods that are high in sodium or high in saturated fat may contribute to the development of chronic disease such as heart disease, Banna says.

"Of course, we do need some sodium, so we're talking about consumption in excess as being the problem here."

If instant soup is a quick meal that you reach for, consider opting for a canned soup that's low in sodium and contains vegetables and beans, she suggests.

When it comes to sodium and saturated content, "a good way to understand whether the product is low or high in these nutrients would be to use the 5/20 rule," Banna says.

"So you can look at the daily value, and if the daily value is 5% or less, you can generally consider it a low source of that nutrient. If 20% or more, it's an indication that it has quite a bit."

You can also make your own soup at home, which will usually have much less sodium, and you can add your favorite veggies and beans for fiber as well, she says. Most Americans aren't getting enough fiber, and the nutrient is important for "healthy digestion and maintaining a healthy weight," she adds.

But if instant soup is one of your favorite foods, don't worry. "On occasion, it's going to be okay if you consume it," Banna says. "All foods can fit [in your diet] in moderation."

