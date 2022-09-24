These 10 Cities Have the Best Pizzerias in the World—See Where New York Lands on the List

Whether you like the thin style of a New York pie or prefer the chunkier Detroit-style option, you're likely to have a pretty strong opinion about what makes for the perfect slice — and where to find it.

The Italian pizza experts behind 50 Top Pizza released their 2022 survey that ranks the best pizzerias in the world.

Inspectors from 50 Top Pizza are invited to consider a pizzeria based on:

Customer service

Cleanliness and beauty of the environment

Taste and overall healthiness of the food

No.1 city with the best pizzerias: New York City, Rome (tie)

The best city for pizza in 2022 is a tie between New York City and Rome, Italy.

Each city had five of the best pizzerias in the world, which was more than any other cities on 50 Top Pizza's list.

In New York, the top pizzeria is Una Pizza Napoletana. The Lower East Side eatery is famous for its 12-inch wood-fired Neapolitan pies from self-taught chef Anthony Mangieri.

Other restaurants that ranked in NYC include Ribalta NYC, Song'E Napule, Kesté Fulton, and Ops.

According to the survey, the top pizzeria in Rome is Seu Pizza Illuminati. The chef behind the restaurant, Pier Daniele Seu, is renowned for creating super-light dough and using experimental toppings.

A few more pizzerias that ranked on the list in Rome include 180g Pizzeria Romana, Qvinto, Sbanco, and Sant'Isidoro – Pizza & Bolle.

Top 10 cities in the world with the best pizzerias

New York, U.S. and Rome, Italy --- Naples, Italy London, UK Tokyo, Japan Castera, Italy Paris, France Milan, Italy Copenhagen, Denmark Hong Kong, China

After NYC and Rome, some of the cities with the most pizzerias featured on the 50 Top Pizza survey are Naples, London, and Tokyo, with each city having four restaurants making the list.

Notably, Naples had all four of its pizzerias rank in the top 10 of the overall list.

According to the survey, the undisputed "birthplace of pizza" is home to four of the best pizzerias in the world: 50 Kalò, 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, Francesco & Salvatore Salvo, and La Notizia 94.

São Paulo, Brazil, also deserves an honorable mention since the city has three pizzerias ranked in the top 100 on the survey.

