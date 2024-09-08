These 2 vacation splurges aren’t worth it, says travel agent for billionaires

Money isn't a concern for Jaclyn Sienna India's clients.

She's the founder of a Sienna Charles, a members-only travel agency that caters to wealthy clients who take million-dollar trips around the world.

But even with their endless resources, India says she often advises her clients that not all splurges really go the distance.

If you've saved up for a big-ticket trip or are thinking of going lux on a few items on your next vacation, here are two expenses India says aren't necessarily worth the money — and one that is.

Not worth the splurge: The most expensive suite at the hotel

If you want to ball out on accommodations, the higher price of an exclusive penthouse may not lead to a better stay.

Think of it this way, India tells CNBC Make It: The majority of hotels are made up of standard rooms, while a very small percentage are considered "trophy suites" that charge a premium and are therefore booked less often.

A hotel's staff may not be as familiar with the upkeep of these suites, since they're not turning them over all the time.

"Maybe they forget to service it, or maybe they don't have the right staff that elevates the service," India says. "So we don't recommend just always booking the top suite, just because it feels like it may be the most luxurious, because maybe they just don't have the staff full-time to give it special attention."

If you still want a nice hotel experience, consider booking a suite that fits your desired amenities and not just the most expensive one, India says. Generally when it comes to spending, she adds, "the top isn't always better unless you understand what they're providing and how it aligns with what you're asking for."

Not worth the splurge: Established hotels

India says that to get your value, consider "trying the new hotels on the block."

In the big cities India helps her clients travel to — Paris, New York, London — "my vote is always for trying a new hotel, because a new hotel is somebody there that has to prove themselves and wants to earn your business."

Think: attentive service, extra bonus offers and maybe a discount package here or there.

Older and established hotels, on the other hand, "already have their repeat business," India says, "and they already kind of know their place in the market, so maybe they don't have to earn your business."

Worth the splurge: Hospitality packages for concerts and events

Americans are willing to pay up for concerts, events and other performances: Consumers faced a 95% spike in concert resale prices in 2023 from 2019.

As expensive as ticket prices are, India says it can be worthwhile to upgrade to VIP and other all-inclusive hospitality packages to make for the best experience.

"I always recommend that [people] go for the hospitality packages that include some sort of food and beverage, some sort of private entrance and some sort of parking," she says.

It makes the biggest difference for concerts and one-time events (rather than, say, an artist's Vegas residency) because "these events are popping up … for the first time," India says. Each event may be set up differently in terms of its available entrances, exits, seating arrangements and hospitality areas. "So they build these venues one time, and nobody can tell you where the entrance is or where the car service should drop you off."

She recalls instances where clients shelled out thousands of dollars and couldn't get into the venue without waiting in line for hours.

"Nobody likes spending $10,000 on a Taylor Swift ticket and then they're waiting in line for two hours like everybody else," she says.

The splurge comes down to saving time: "If you have to spend a little more incrementally to be confirmed [access], I think that's really important."

