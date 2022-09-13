These Are the 10 Safest Countries for Digital Nomads—and the U.S. Isn't One of Them

As the digital nomad movement remains popular, remote workers around the world continue to seek out new places to call home.

Lemon.io, a marketplace of software developers, analyzed data from the 2022 Global Peace Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit to determine the safest countries that offer digital nomad visas.

The study ranked 163 countries according to the following categories: level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.

No. 1 safest country for digital nomads: Iceland

Iceland topped the list as the safest country — a position it has held since 2008.

According to Iceland's Directorate of Immigration, the country's digital nomad visa is referred to as a long-term remote work visa. It allows holders to live there for about six months.

Top 10 safest countries for digital nomads

Iceland New Zealand Portugal Czech Republic Hungary Croatia Germany Norway Australia Mauritius

New Zealand ranked second but remains the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region. The country's spot on the list is thanks to the decrease in incarceration rate, military expenditure, and terrorism impact, according to the Global Peace Index.

The country doesn't offer a long-term digital nomad visa, but certain remote workers can apply for a "working holiday visa" to stay for one to two years. The catch is that if you are in the country for over 183 days, you will be considered a New Zealand tax resident, according to the country's tourism agency.

Portugal landed in third place on the list of the safest countries for digital nomads. The country's state of peace ranked "very high" in the 2022 study.

Portugal's D7 visa is one of the most affordable options for digital nomads, according to Business Insider. Applicants only have to make €7,200 per year and have health insurance in order to qualify.

