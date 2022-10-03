These Are the Most and Least Expensive Major U.S. Cities Based on the Average Cost of Monthly Expenses

Editor's note: The information throughout this article is based on data from 2021. The article has been corrected. CNBC regrets the error.

A bill pay service, doxo released its United States of Bill Pay: Top 50 U.S. Metros Household Spend Report 2021, which broke down comparative household bill costs across the 50 largest cities in the country according to the U.S. Census numbers.

The report looked at these key household bill categories:

Mortgage

Rent

Auto loan

Utilities (electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling)

Auto insurance

Cable, internet and phone

Health insurance (consumer paid portion)

Mobile phone

Alarm and security

Life insurance

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The report found that Americans spend an average of $22,667 on household bills annually.

Top 10 most expensive major U.S. cities based on monthly household spend

San Jose, California San Francisco, California Washington D.C. Los Angeles, California New York, New York San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Riverside, California Denver, Colorado

According to the doxo report, of the 50 major cities, San Jose residents pay the highest monthly bills, with an average of $3,151 or 66.8% higher than the national average of $1,889.

It's important to note that because the data included rent and mortgage in the 10 major household bills, the total number will generally be higher than if the household only pays one of those bills.

California was the state with the most expensive cities on the list, which also includes San Francisco, San Diego, and Riverside.

Washington D.C. is third on the list with an average monthly bill expense of $2,767 per household, which is 46% higher than the national average.

New York ranked fifth, with average monthly bill expenses of $2,674 — 41.5% higher than the national average.

Top 10 least expensive major U.S. cities

Buffalo, New York Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Cleveland, Ohio Rochester, New York Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Cincinnati, Ohio Birmingham, Alabama Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Buffalo, New York, topped the list as the least expensive of the 50 major cities in the U.S.

Residents there pay an average $1,603 in monthly expenses, which is 15.1% lower than the national average.

Pittsburgh is the second least expensive city on the list with an average household spend of $1,689. And Cleveland's average monthly expenses are $1,709.

The report found that the least expensive major cities were mainly in the South and Midwest.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022—and Florida isn't one of them

These are the 10 U.S. cities where housing markets are cooling the fastest—and only one is in Florida

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that it is based on 2021 data. A previous version indicated the incorrect year