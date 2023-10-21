These are the top 4 cruise lines in the world, according to travelers

It looks like more smooth sailing for the cruise industry.

An October survey from Condé Nast Traveler revealed that 47% of people said they would be interested in setting sail on a ship — only 27% of readers went on a cruise last year.

A recent report from the Cruise Lines International Association shows that traveling by cruise is becoming one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

Condé Nast Traveler released its top cruise lines ranking based on a two-month-long survey where readers voted on their favorite cruises by weighing them in several categories, including:

Service

Food

Accommodation

Sustainability

The cruises were scored on a 100-point scale. Mega ships have more than 4,000 passengers, while large ships were defined as those with 2,500 to 4,000 passengers.

The best cruise lines in 2023

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Best Mega Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line: 86.72 Royal Caribbean International: 86.69 Carnival Cruise Line: 85.35 MSC Cruises: 83.42

Norwegian Cruise Line ranked as the top cruise line this year.

It is the third-largest cruise line in the world by passengers, according to Cruise Market Watch. As of 2021, it controls about 8.6% of the worldwide cruise market.

As of August 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line operates 19 cruise ships and owns two private islands in the Caribbean: Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Royal Caribbean International ranked as the second-best cruise line in the world.

As of 2022, the cruise line operates 26 ships and two privately owned resorts: Labadee on the northern coast of Haiti and Coco Cay, a private island in the Bahamas.

In 2019, Royal Caribbean International announced it has plans to open a private island in the South Pacific.

Best Large Ships

Virgin Voyages: 94.07 Disney Cruise Line: 92.21 Cunard: 89.55 Princess Cruises: 89.42 Celebrity Cruises: 88.57 Costa Cruises: 87.95 Holland America Line: 87.79 Norwegian Cruise Line: 86.41 Royal Caribbean International: 84.31 MSC Cruises: 83.77

Virgin Voyages ranked as the top cruise in the large ships category. It was founded just eight years ago.

The cruise line currently has three ships and operates as an adults-only experience. It sails to popular Caribbean, European and South Pacific spots. According to U.S. News and World Report, Virgin Voyages ranked as the No. 1 best cruise line for money.

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Disney Cruise Line ranked as the second top cruise line with a score of 92.21.

The cruise line currently operates five ships and as of 2021, Disney had a market share of 2.2% by passengers and 2.7% by revenue, according to Cruise Market Watch.

Disney Cruise Line also owns Castaway Cay, a private island in the Bahamas. According to U.S. News and World Report, Disney Cruise Line accounts for having approximately one crew member for every three passengers, no matter the vessel size.

