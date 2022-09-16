These Are the Top 5 Best Cities in the World for Millennial Travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials.

The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food scene.

Holidu's study ranked cities that are considered the most "Instagrammable", have the most national dishes ranked in the top 100 and are the most family-friendly.

No. 1 best city for millennial travelers: Paris, France

Paris took the top spot. The French city is home to some of the world's most iconic landmarks and has been hashtagged over 137 million times on Instagram.

The French capital also has two dishes on the top 100 best national dishes and is where you can visit one of the happiest places on Earth — Disneyland Paris.

Top 5 best cities for millennials travelers

Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Madrid, Spain New York, United States Miami, United States

Barcelona ranked in second place on the list. The city has two national dishes on the list of the best 100 dishes.

The Spanish city is also home to some of the most Instagrammable places, including the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell. Barcelona's hashtag was used on over 68 million Instagram posts, according to Holidu.

Madrid came in third place for traveling millennials and ranked in the top spot for multi-generational traveling. The Spanish capital scored a 4 out of 5 for its family-friendliness.

