This $340,000 Luxury Camper Is Solar-Powered and Self-Sustainable—Even Pulling Drinkable Water From Air

Maybe you're looking to drop off the grid this summer, and you'd like to do so in luxury.

If that's the case – and you've got a spare $340,000 sitting around – you might want to check out Living Vehicle's 2023 luxury camper. The Santa Barbara, California-based company unveiled its new solar-powered, fully sustainable camper trailer last month, saying it's aimed at customers who want "to travel far away from campgrounds and overcrowded RV parks."

The 29-foot-long camper is equipped with a solar-powered energy system to fully power a mobile office pre-filled with Apple products. The company says it's also the first vehicle ever to produce its own drinkable water from thin air: The camper's atmospheric water generator, made by Israeli startup Watergen, pulls moisture from the air to produce 5 gallons of potable water each day.

Source: Living Vehicle

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The self-sustaining systems you may never need to stock up on water or fuel — although, in case of emergency, the camper is equipped to store up to 100 gallons of water and 80 pounds of propane for the kitchen stovetop, heating and a backup generator, if needed. The idea, Living Vehicle said in its announcement, is to help people "stay off-grid longer than ever before."

Source: Living Vehicle

It just so happens, then, that they'll do so in style. For a starting price of $339,995, the trailer's luxury features include 8-foot sliding doors leading to a fold-out patio deck under an optional solar awning, and a queen-sized bedroom suite where the memory-foam bed folds into the wall to create a mobile office with an 80-inch walnut desk and Apple's Pro Display 32-inch Retina 6K screen.

A six-speaker sound system means the office can also become something of a home theater, too.

Source: Living Vehicle

The dining area and lounge serve a dual role as guest bedroom, with another pullout bed – meaning the camper can sleep at least four people at a time, in total. There's also an option at extra cost to increase the sleeping capacity to six people with a drop-down bunk bed in the lounge that can be pulled down from the ceiling.

Source: Living Vehicle

The 100-gallon water storage may be especially useful for what Living Vehicle touts as a "spa bathroom," with a solid walnut shower floor and back panel, a 10-bar towel warmer, an LED mirror with anti-fog technology and a bidet toilet.

The camper's base weight is 12,000 pounds. Living Vehicle recommends towing it behind a full-size truck with towing capacity of at least 16,000 pounds.

The camper is available to be ordered now, and Living Vehicle says each camper is custom-built with a lead time of 10 to 12 months. Prices vary depending on option packages, including a high-end starting price of $509,995.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

From the F-150 Lightning to Rivian, here are the 11 hottest electric vehicles coming out in 2022

Sean Connery's 'James Bond' Aston Martin DB5 is up for auction—and it could sell for nearly $2 million