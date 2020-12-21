This Calculator Tells You Exactly How Much Your Second Stimulus Check Could Be Worth

Nine months after lawmakers passed a historic Covid-19 pandemic relief package in March that provided stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person, many Americans are getting a second shot at more money.

Over the weekend, lawmakers reached a deal to pass a $900 billion rescue package that would provide a direct payment worth up to $600 to individuals, including dependent children under age 17. That means a family with two children could end up with $2,400 in stimulus money.

But there are some restrictions around these payments based on how much you earned in 2019. Individuals who earned more than $75,000 in adjusted gross income, couples making at least $150,000 and heads of household bringing in $112,500 will receive smaller checks, with payments decreasing by $5 for every $100 (or 5%) of their adjusted gross income over those thresholds. Essentially, the more you earn, the less stimulus money you'll receive.

If you earn more than $87,000 in adjusted gross income as an individual or $174,000 as a couple, then you probably will not receive a check at all.

To help you determine exactly how much your next stimulus payment will be, personal finance website Grow created a calculator to do the math for you. The calculator bases its estimate on information from your latest tax return, including your filing status, income and the number of kids in your household.

As for how quickly Americans will see this money, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the turnaround process could be very quick this time.

"People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week," Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Monday.

Congress is set to vote to approve the entire relief package on Monday.

