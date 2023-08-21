This common resume tip is ‘overrated,' says hiring expert: ‘There's a lot of debate'

A lot has to go onto your resume to cover your work experience, education and skills, but thinking of it as just a cut-and-dry document could be a big mistake, according to one hiring expert.

One common piece of advice that's actually pretty "overrated" is that your resume has to be "purely objective, quantified and have no personality," says Marissa Morrison, the vice president of people at the jobs site ZipRecruiter.

She admits there's "a lot of debate" whether it's a good idea to include a one-sentence objective or summary on your resume, but it can be a good opportunity to showcase your passions and career goals, especially if you're early in your career or switching industries and trying to get a job in a different role than you've done before.

"There is merit in having your passion for the job and excitement for the opportunity come out in your resume," Morrison says. Remember, it's probably the first impression you're making with a recruiter and hiring manager.

It can be a good idea to make room on your resume to mention side projects and accomplishments you enjoyed working toward, even if they weren't part of your job responsibilities. For example, if you were appointed to a leadership role in an employee resource group, you might cover how you've influenced culture or created change at a company through that voluntary role, even if it wasn't part of the job you were hired for.

"There are still quantifiable opportunities where you can showcase your leadership in areas like that, that add a little bit of that personality, authenticity and showcasing of how you've really made an impact at past companies," Morrison says.

This can also be another way to "differentiate yourself and show your excitement for certain components of a company's culture."

As for the basics of your resume, it only takes a few minutes to spruce it up: Go through every bullet to quantify where you can, Morrison says, and make sure your responsibilities and accomplishments also mirror what's in the job description.

Check out: This is the best day of the week to apply for a new job, says a hiring expert