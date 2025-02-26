This doctor discovered ‘the longevity nutrient': Her daily habits for a long, healthy life—'exercise is really important,' she says

'these things

Stephanie Venn-Watson was studying longevity long before she realized it, she says. In 2001, the veterinary epidemiologist was recruited by the U.S. Navy to take care of aging dolphins.

Venn-Watson thought she was researching the dolphins to get a better understanding of infectious diseases, but "instead, very quickly pivoted to studying chronic diseases and diseases of aging," which she's done for the past two decades, she tells CNBC Make It.

While dolphins in the wild typically live to around 20 years old, Navy dolphins were living beyond the ages of 40 and 50, Venn-Watson says. Some dolphins were developing conditions like chronic inflammation, high cholesterol and even changes in their brains similar to that of Alzheimer's; others were completely healthy in old age.

After analyzing thousands of samples collected over the span of about 50 years, Venn-Watson and her team were able to determine what the healthiest aging dolphins had in common. "We thought it was going to be omega-3's, because all they eat are fish. And instead, it was C15:0, a saturated fatty acid I had never heard of," she says.

Venn-Watson and her team discovered that C15:0 is an essential fatty acid, like omega-3's, that can improve health outcomes in mammals. And further research by experts outside of her team have supported this claim. Their discovery marks the "first essential fatty acid to be found in more than ninety years," a finding which earned Venn-Watson a spot on CNBC's 2025 Changemakers List.

Alongside her husband, a Navy physician, Venn-Watson started Seraphina Therapeutics, and developed a C15:0 supplement for humans. She's also publishing a book about her findings called "The Longevity Nutrient," this year.

CNBC Make It asked Venn-Watson, 52, about her daily habits for a long life. Here's what she does every day to stay healthy as she ages.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

'One thing to include in the longevity conversation is purpose'

What are some practices that you are doing to keep your body healthy?

Exercise is really important. It meets all of those longevity must-haves. And for me, I walk one to three miles a day. It helps not only my daily mental health and physical health, but getting in exercise is critical to ensuring our longevity. I also add aerobic and resistance training into my routine.

I maximize my intake of C15:0. Key ways I do that are through grass-fed cheeses that come from grass-fed animals; those have some of the highest C15:0 levels. I supplement with what the Navy invested 10 years in making, which is the pure C15:0 supplement.

Plus, socialization and sleep. I make sure I get at least seven hours of sleep. That doesn't happen every day, but I do my best to get that seven. And because I don't have problems falling asleep at night, I also take a nap in the middle of the day, every day — a 30-minute power nap. And for me, it helps reset my brain.

Those are my must-haves. The nice thing is that all of these things have been shown to be able to support our longevity, not just crossing your fingers and hoping to live longer, but helping our quality of life.

What are you doing specifically for your brain?

Mental health is a key part of it, so socialization. And decreased intake of pro-inflammatory foods, like red meat, because that causes inflammation, not only in our bodies but our brains.

I don't avoid red meat altogether, but I limit the amount of red meat. I've swapped out a lot of my land meat, like pork and beef and chicken, for fish. So almost every day, I eat fish.

My mental health comes most from those walks, that nap and healthy socialization of being able to take the time to be part of a community.

What are some ways that you ensure you get that socialization, and how often do you feel you need to connect with people in order to really hone in on that?

Well, thanks to the dolphins, this 20-year journey has resulted in a wonderful gift of constantly being able to really interact with people, on a professional basis. One thing to also include in the conversation with regard to health and longevity, including socialization, is purpose.

Being able to find the things that we love, that make us feel purposeful, are often the things that are social. Whether it's helping coach kids, or getting out and joining a club, it's not just socialization with people. It's also being in a community in which you have a sense of purpose in what you're doing. You feel like as a group, you're doing more as a whole than you could alone.

So, socialization can come in many forms. For me, the most rewarding has been really seeking those relationships that are professional, but then they evolve into personal relationships in which you're making each other better and enjoying doing so.

You talked a bit about your diet earlier, but I wanted to ask a specific question about your daily diet. What are some of the foods that you make sure to eat weekly or daily?

I have a bit of a wonky diet, and it's because I'm allergic to all fruits, vegetables and nuts that are raw. So my diet isn't necessarily the diet of most people, because you normally should be including fresh fruits and vegetables and nuts in your diet.

My diet is high in fish. I probably have fish every day and dairy fat. I focus on foods, again, that are from grass-fed goats, sheep or cows. I'll have a cheese snack almost every day.

We've also learned fiber has a lot of importance. So, classic cheese and crackers (high-fiber crackers, so not the ones that are chock full of processed carbs). And pecorino, for example, has some of the highest nutritious content, including C15:0.

My cooked carrots are like heaven, and my vegetable soups are also a favorite. It's a little bit tougher with fruit but I always get my cooked vegetables, at least with my dinner every night.

This question is just more of a fun one that I typically ask. What are you reading currently?

I've actually gone back to the book that inspired me, and that is Laurie Garrett's "The Coming Plague." And this is an old book, but it's the book that inspired me to become an epidemiologist.

It's a wonderful book about understanding the importance of epidemiology, that plays a role in being able to understand health and disease in populations, and then also needing to be followed by rigorous research, clinical trials and everything that follows.

