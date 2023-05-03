This Is the Secret to a Long and Healthy Marriage, Says Deepak Chopra: ‘Your Relationship Will Thrive Forever'

Deepak Chopra's expertise spans a wide range of physical and mental topics: mediation, nutrition, mindfulness, and, now, psychedelics.

Whether it's on Oprah or in one of his many best-selling books, you can usually find Chopra, who currently serves as the chief wellness officer for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, doling out advice on spirituality and well-being.

But Chopra, 76, also has some acute insights on marriage. After all, he has been in one for more than 50 years.

His secret to a long marriage?

"I have only one tip for healthy, long term relationships," he says. "Ask yourself, 'Do I want to be happy or do I want to be right?' Give up being right and your relationship will thrive forever."

Be sure to carve out 'focused relationships time'

Chopra offers other, more actionable tips for those in a long partnership, especially if people find that their interests and their partners' have diverged a bit over the years.

For example, he and his wife often have different social lives. While Chopra is a self-described "loner," his wife likes to go out to museums and movies. This means time together has to be more intentional.

"I and my wife have different social schedules, but we also make a point to have focused relationship time every day, even if it's a half an hour or one hour," he says. "We just have a conversation together."

And no matter what relationship you are in, he says, it's important that when you're spending time with someone, you give them your full attention.

"My advice to young people in any relationship, whether it's personal, romantic, with your parents or professional is be present," he says. "That's it."

