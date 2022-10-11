This Region in Northern Italy Wants to Pay You to Visit—Here's What to Know

If collecting $15,000 to up and move to Sardinia is too much of a commitment right now, why not get paid to just travel to one of the most beautiful regions in Italy instead?

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of the country, is covering transportation costs to the region — by way of reimbursement — if visitors travel in by train from anywhere in Italy.

The Italian area is known for its impeccable ski resorts in cities like Monte Zoncolan and Tarvisio.

The region is also famous for Grado, aka the "mother of Venice," because it is a known spa town, according to Tripadvisor.

Here's what you need to know

Visitors must travel on the state-run Trenitalia trains or the high-speed Frecce lines.

To take advantage of the refund, you must book a package that includes a two-night stay at a hotel that's participating in the initiative.

After booking the package, the cost of the train fare will be taken off the total as a discount.

The local tourist board stated in a release that it was important to note the return ticket must be to one of five stations: Latisana-Lignano-Bibione, Cervignano-Aquileia-Grado, Trieste Airport, Trieste Centrale, or Udine.

Travelers are also being offered a card that gives them free entry to museums, free public transportation, and other discounts.

PromoTurismoFVG, the local tourist board, is running this incentive until May 31, 2023.

