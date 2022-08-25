Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

This Snapchat Filter Turned My Face Into Mark Zuckerberg's Viral Horizon Worlds Metaverse Avatar

By Sofia Pitt, CNBC

  • Matt Reed’s HoriZuck Lens for Snapchat will turn your face into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s viral Horizon Worlds avatar.
  • Zuckerberg's metaverse graphics went viral after being slammed for ugly graphics.
  • After criticism, Zuckerberg posted an updated avatar to reassure users about Meta's $10 billion investment in the metaverse.

Nightmares really do come true.

Snapchat user Matt Reed has created a filter called HoriZuck Lens that will turn your face into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s viral Horizon Worlds avatar. I tried it and it felt wrong.

If you're not sure what I'm talking about, let me fill you in. Earlier this month, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his Horizon Worlds VR avatar on his Facebook page to announce that the project had launched in France and Spain.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The internet went wild. Critics slammed the poor quality of the graphics, especially considering the metaverse project is costing Meta $10 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg during Metaverse conversation on CNBC
Source: CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg during Metaverse conversation on CNBC

In response to the backlash, Zuckerberg posted a new avatar days later. He said the original avatar was "basic" and "major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon."

Money Report

Business 4 mins ago

Google Will Only Show Verified Abortion Providers by Default When Users Search for Clinics

Business 16 mins ago

Qantas CEO Blames ‘Little Government Support' and Covid for Lagging Some of Its Peers

"The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly," Zuckerberg said on August 19.

But as with all viral internet phenomena, pictures never really die. You can become Zuck's avatar by downloading Matt Reed's Snapchat lens here.

CNBC's Sofia Pitt using Matt Reed's HoriZuck Lens on Snapchat.
CNBC's Sofia Pitt using Matt Reed's HoriZuck Lens on Snapchat.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us