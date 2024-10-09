Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials closed at records, and what's on the radar for the next session.
Delta Air Lines reports before the bell
- CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will have the numbers and a key interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.
- The stock is up nearly 9% over the past three months.
- Delta is having a big month, up about 17%.
- The stock is 5% from the May 52-week high.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Domino's Pizza reports Thursday morning
- The pizza chain is down 13.5% in the past three months.
- Domino's Pizza is 24% from the April 52-week high.
- Papa John's is up 13.5% in three months. The stock is 39% from the January high.
Tilray Brands reports before the bell
- The cannabis company is set to report before the bell. The results come as both presidential candidates say they're not against allowing the industry to grow.
- Tilray shares are down 7.4% in the past three months.
- It is 45% from the April high, and it ended Wednesday's session at $1.63 a share.
- Of the big cannabis-related stocks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is closest to a 52-week high. Shares ended Wednesday's session at $107.32. The all-time high is $194.73 a share.
AMD's CEO
- CNBC TV's Kristina Partsinevelos will speak with Advanced Micro Devices chief executive officer Lisa Su.
- The stock is up 4% so far in October, and it is up 7% in a week.
- AMD is 25% from the 52-week high hit back in March.
- Nvidia, by the way, is 5.75% from the June 20 high. It is up 9.2% so far in October. The stock is up 11.6% in a week.
Meta Platforms' run
- Meta recently hit an all-time high.
- It is up about 17% in a month, and it's up nearly 67% so far this year.
The travel beat
- Booking Holdings hit a new high Wednesday.
- The stock is up around 13% in a month.
Copyright CNBC